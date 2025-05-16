Softbank Group CORP. Invests $99.15 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,667,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,152,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.4% of Softbank Group CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Softbank Group CORP. owned 3.75% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.