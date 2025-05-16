Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 458,710 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 4.9% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $46,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,503,776 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

