Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,356 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $267.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.62. The company has a market cap of $742.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

