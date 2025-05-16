Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on May 16th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 0.2% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $25.54 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

