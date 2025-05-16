YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:SDTY)

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

SDTY opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

Get YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.