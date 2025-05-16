YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:SDTY)

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
SDTY opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $51.29.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
