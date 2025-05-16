Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Karooooo stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Karooooo has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $65.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

