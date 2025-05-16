Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.