Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

Invivyd stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.40. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

IVVD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invivyd stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) by 190.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Invivyd worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

