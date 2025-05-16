AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Herald Y. Chen Sells 400,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total transaction of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herald Y. Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $366.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.16. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppLovin from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,006,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,117,000 after purchasing an additional 499,820 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,273,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

