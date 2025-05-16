WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
WCM Global Growth Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $434.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.
WCM Global Growth Company Profile
