WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $434.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

