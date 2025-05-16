Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

