Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 113.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

