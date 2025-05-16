Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,502,093.85. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.