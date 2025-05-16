Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Capital Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.2%

MNST stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,054.86. This trade represents a 68.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

