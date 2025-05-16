Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.23.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $189.16 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- CRSPR Stock Could Be Ready to Deliver on Its Massive Promise
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Analysts and Institutions Continue to Bet Big on Alphabet
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.