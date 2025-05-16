Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $189.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth $333,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.