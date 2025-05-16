Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.88. Bandwidth has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,319. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $59,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,188 shares in the company, valued at $301,251.60. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,721 shares of company stock worth $992,965. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.