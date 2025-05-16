Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of CAMT opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Camtek has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Camtek by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

