Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AARD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance

AARD opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AARD. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,419,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

