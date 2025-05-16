Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZAI. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Blaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Blaize Stock Down 21.9%

Blaize stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71. Blaize has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Blaize during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blaize during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Blaize in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Blaize during the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blaize Company Profile

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Featured Stories

