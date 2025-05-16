Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.62). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 62,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $292,379.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,667,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,985.09. This trade represents a 2.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 198,123 shares of company stock valued at $863,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

