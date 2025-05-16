ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

