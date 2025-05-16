bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.97 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

