bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
bluebird bio Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
