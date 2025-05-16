Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1%
ANEB stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.12.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
