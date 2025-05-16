Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1%

ANEB stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.12.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP increased its holdings in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 15,467,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

