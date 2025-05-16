SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $887,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406,600 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of TETRA Technologies worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

