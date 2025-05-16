Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 12,610 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $122,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,935,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $240,422,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after buying an additional 899,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

