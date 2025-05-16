Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,608 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.30% of Integer worth $102,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $5,422,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,990. This trade represents a 87.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

