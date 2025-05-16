SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,704,662 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 326.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704,662 shares during the period. EVgo makes up 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after buying an additional 2,043,449 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 394.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,623,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in EVgo by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,429,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVgo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.27.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About EVgo

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.