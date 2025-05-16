MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Raised by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $143.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

MasTec Stock Down 1.1%

MasTec stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 138.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

