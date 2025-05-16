SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys 83,612 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,612 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of HF Sinclair worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,001.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.0%

DINO stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.