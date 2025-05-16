Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,018 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $1.96 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $433.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

