Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120,378 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.66. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,306,938.34. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,173.46. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

