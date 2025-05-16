Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Atmos Energy worth $114,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

