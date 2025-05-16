Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,185 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $92,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Trading Up 1.5%

Brink’s stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.21 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.