SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Oklo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

