Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,282. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,755,705.60. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

