Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.64 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,739,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 119,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $163.58 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.56.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total value of $5,802,620.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,974.99. This represents a 45.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,062,559 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

