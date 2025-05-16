Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.