Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,557,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Zeta Global Stock Down 4.4%

Zeta Global stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.