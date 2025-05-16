Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 40,766 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,766 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

