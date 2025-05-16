Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 507,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

