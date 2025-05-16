NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after buying an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.9%

CBRE Group stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock worth $431,064. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

