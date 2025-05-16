Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,766 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $244.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,764 shares of company stock valued at $35,671,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

