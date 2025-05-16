OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 13,408 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 187,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,566,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 140,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,470.01. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

