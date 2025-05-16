Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Reduced by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,182 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

