OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

GIS opened at $54.34 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

