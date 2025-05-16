Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 3,798 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

