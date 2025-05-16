Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,102 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $70,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Calix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 551,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 364,209 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calix

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.38. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.