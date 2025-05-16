Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $23,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,279.01. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Up 0.5%

LIF opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life360 by 3,865.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,194,000 after buying an additional 5,540,302 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 418,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185,722 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

