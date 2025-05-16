Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $23,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,279.01. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Life360 Stock Up 0.5%
LIF opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
LIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
