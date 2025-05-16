Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,737,000 after buying an additional 125,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after buying an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after buying an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,032,000 after buying an additional 76,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after buying an additional 345,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $98.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

