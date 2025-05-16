Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 43,108 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of NovoCure worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 124,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 55,334 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.73.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $154.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

